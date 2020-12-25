Advertisement

Hundreds without power as strong storms move through the region

power outage
power outage(wcax)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy is reporting that hundreds of residents are without power right now due to the strong storms moving through Eastern Carolina.

Just over 230 people are without power in Beaufort County near Chocowinity, according the Duke Energy outage map, and power is expected to be restored by 10:45pm. The outage map is also showing that just over 200 people in Down East Carteret County are without power after fallen limbs and trees damaged equipment. Power is expected to be restored in that region by 9:45pm.

Smaller outages in Jacksonville, Goldsboro, and New Bern have also been reported.

