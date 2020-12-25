Advertisement

Albertson family loses home to Christmas morning fire

Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Christmas morning.
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Albertson family has lost their home in a fire. The Albertson Volunteer Fire Department says the family of four needs clothes immediately, and they are taking other donations on behalf of the family as well. You can drop off donations at the fire department at 732 Sheep Pasture Road, or you can call 252-560-6256.

Here is what they need:

Women’s shirts and pants size XL, shoes size 9

Men’s shirts size M, pants size 32x32, shoes size 11.5

Boy’s clothes for a 10-year-old size M, shoes size 7

Girl’s clothes for a 4-year-old size 6, shoes size 11.5

