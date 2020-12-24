‘Twas a great night to practice fire safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ‘Twas the day before Christmas, so it’s time to prepare

With some fire safety tips... it seems only fair.

I’m excited because Santa is going to bring me the Mandalorian pack for Christmas!

I feel like that’s important because Santa travels all the way from the North Pole.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

Don’t forget the fireplace! Make sure that it’s bare!

“You want to make sure that the chimney is clean,” said Tanner Coble, E.M.S. specialist. “You don’t want to get Santa’s red suit dirty as he comes down the chimney, so it’s probably a good idea to make sure your chimney is clean for this time of year.”

“Soot buildup is the primary cause of chimney fires,” said Capt. David Brown of Greenville Fire and Rescue.

“Obviously Santa doesn’t want to come down on a big ol’ fire,” Coble said, “so before you go to bed, it’s probably a good idea to put the fire out.”

“If he steps on it, he will burn his feet and then we will never have anymore presents,” said Ewan.

“He carries the Christmas spirit around to all the houses,” Jonathan reminds us. “And I think that’s very important, not just to me but to all the kids.”

When Santa arrives to bring presents for you

Make sure candles are blown out to prevent a fire, too.

“There are nearly 8,000 home fires per year as a result of candles,” said Capt. Brown, “and the top two days for that [are] Christmas and Christmas Eve.”

This holiday might look different than years past

But the same fire safety rules still must last.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.