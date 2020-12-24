Advertisement

Suspects turn themselves in nearly 6 months after man’s death

Kateo Harris Jr. and Nyati Garner turned themselves in to Roanoke Rapids Police on Dec. 23...
Kateo Harris Jr. and Nyati Garner turned themselves in to Roanoke Rapids Police on Dec. 23 after Rakueem Edmonds' June death.(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two men will appear in court in February as part of the investigation into their roles in the June death of 25-year-old Rakueem Edmonds.

Edmonds, of Enfield, died on Friday, June 26, at the Brookwood Motel in Roanoke Rapids. Investigators say he died from “drug-related complications,” and two men contributed to his death.

22-year-old Kateo Wardell Harris, Jr., has been charged with second-degree murder. 22-year-old Nyati Garner was charged with felony conspiracy. Both men face drug charges related to selling and distributing, and they turned themselves in to police at the Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Wednesday. They are being held on bond.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said, “The [sale]/delivery of the narcotics in this case is the direct cause of death. The citizens of Roanoke Rapids have the right to know what is going on in their city. We will continue to fight the drug trade that is responsible for so many young people losing their lives.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

