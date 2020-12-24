Severe storm risk before cold Christmas blast

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

From warm to stormy to cold, that’s the story headed into Christmas. Temperatures will soar to near 71° Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds at 20-30+ mph. A line of heavy showers along with embedded thunderstorms are likely from late afternoon into Thursday night as the front moves through. Most areas will see around 1″ of rain, with isolated 2″ totals. A few strong to severe storms are possible from sunset to 2 a.m. The biggest risk with the storms will be wind gusts to 60 mph, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Temperatures will tumble behind the front as the rain exits late Thursday night. By sunrise Christmas morning temps will be around 36° with afternoon highs struggling to exceed 40° despite mostly sunny skies. Gusty north winds will keep it feeling 10° colder throughout Christmas Day.

Severe Storm Risk

All of Eastern North Carolina will be in an enhanced risk for severe storms from around 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday night. The storms will move from I-95 around sunset to the Outer Banks around midnight. As the storms move through wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible, along with an slight risk of an isolated tornado. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely as well. Most areas will receive around 1.0″ of rain with some areas approaching 2.0″. The rain will clear the coast as the sun rises Christmas morning with much colder and drier air moving in.

High Wind Warning

A high wind warning will be in effect from the Oregon Inlet southward to Ocracoke Island from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts from 40 to 55 mph will be possible within the warned area. Isolated power outages will be possible with the strong winds, especially after sunset.

Coastal Flood Warning

A coastal flood warning will be in effect from 11am Thursday to 11am Friday for Beaufort county, inland Hyde county, and the Outer Banks from the Oregon Inlet southward to Ocracoke. Water level rises along the Pamlico Sound, Pamlico river and Pungo rivers of 2 to 4″ above normal will be possible in low lying areas along tidal waterways.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory will be in effect from 11am Thursday through 4am Friday for Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland Dare, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Jones, Pamlico, Craven, Carteret, and Onslow counties. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are likely within the warned area.

Coastal Flood Advisory

