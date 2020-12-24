Advertisement

Rose Hill family loses home in Christmas Eve morning fire

The Rivera family lost their Rose Hill home Thursday morning because of an electrical short,...
The Rivera family lost their Rose Hill home Thursday morning because of an electrical short, investigators say.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A family has nothing but the clothes they were wearing when their home caught fire Thursday morning.

Investigators say an electrical short caused a mobile home to catch fire in Rose Hill. The Rivera family has three young children, and all five members made it out of the fire safely.

“In 10 minutes, it lit the house and then the smoke was very strong,” said Jesenia Rivera.

Investigators say an electrical short caused the fire, which woke the family up at about 4 a.m. They made it out safely, but with nothing but what they were wearing.

Right now, I’m sad because I have nowhere to live,” Rivera said.

Also inside the home were the presents the children would receive Christmas morning. It’s devastating, but their community came together in an instant, raising thousands of dollars in gift cards and cash by the afternoon.

“It’s unfortunate the timing,” said Nick Buckner, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant fire chief. “You never want it to happen, but it was just bad timing.”

Buckner and the rest of the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department are collecting toys, clothes, and food for the family.

The Riveras are grateful.

“All I need is a house for my kids,” Rivera said. “It’s about where am I going to place my kids? And having a roof over our kids’ heads.”

Rivera says the experience was terrifying and happened so fast, but they’re all thankful everyone is alive and well. They’re staying with friends until they figure out what to do next. If you’re able to donate-- you can do it in person at the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

