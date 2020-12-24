Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash

New Bern Police now searching for the driver who left the scene
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian.
Police searching for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian.(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run crash. Officers say they were called by witnesses just before 6:00 on Wednesday about a man who had been hit by car.

Police say Michael Garris, 31, of New Bern was walking on First street near the intersection with Rhem Street when we was hit by an unknown vehicle. Investigators say Garris was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville because of his injuries.

Officers with the New Bern Police Department say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them at (252) 672-4272.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employee well being
Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown

Latest News

Look At Those Lights Winner
Look At Those Lights Winners - 2020
Food truck stolen in Kinston
First COVID vaccines given to Onslow health workers
Pitt County offers resources to struggling tenants