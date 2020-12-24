Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run crash. Officers say they were called by witnesses just before 6:00 on Wednesday about a man who had been hit by car.

Police say Michael Garris, 31, of New Bern was walking on First street near the intersection with Rhem Street when we was hit by an unknown vehicle. Investigators say Garris was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville because of his injuries.

Officers with the New Bern Police Department say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them at (252) 672-4272.

