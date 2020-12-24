Advertisement

Meal boxes available for children in Pitt County

Free meals available for children.
Free meals available for children.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools is giving away meals to all children who need it this holiday season and it’s not just for students in Pitt County.

Meal boxes were already given out this past Monday but you will have another opportunity to grab one next Monday, December 28th.

The meal boxes cost nothing and are for children ages 1-18.

The boxes contain 7 breakfast meals and 7 lunch meals in order for children to eat every single day of the week, and every child also goes home with a gallon of milk.

Pitt County Schools says they wanted to make sure that while schools are out, there was still an opportunity for parents to get their children food if they need to.

“This is why we are here. This is why we choose our job of school nutrition worker employee is we love to see the smile on kids faces when they come through and get a meal from us. We know that it’s not just their tummies that we nourish but their brain and their heart and it just fills our hearts up and smiles when we get it back from them so we just appreciate being able to do this.”

Gretchen Wilson, Pitt County Schools Nutrition Director

The school system has been offering this service during the school year too, allowing for curbside pickup of lunches.

All the parent needs to pick up a meal box for their child is either the meal card they should have received during the school year, or just children with them in the car.

Again, PCS says children do not have to be enrolled students to receive a meal box.

Pitt County Schools says there are a few locations where this distribution is happening including: A.G. Cox Middle School, Eastern Elementary, Farmville Middle School, Wellcome Middle School and Wintergreen Intermediate.

Curbside pickup of the meal boxes will take place next Monday the 28th and the times are as follows:

  • A.G. Cox Middle: 12:30pm-1:30pm
  • Eastern Elementary: 10:00am-10:45am
  • Farmville Middle: 1:00pm-1:30pm
  • Wellcome Middle: 11:00am-12:00pm
  • Wintergreen Intermediate: 9:50am-10:30am

There are a limited number of meals available at each location.

PCS says the biggest turn out this past Monday was A.G. Cox Middle and Wintergreen Intermediate.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employee well being
Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown

Latest News

Meghan Brown receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
First COVID vaccines given to Onslow health workers
Companies offer resources for eviction prevention
Pitt County offers resources to struggling tenants
Nurse Florence Reber, Washington Regional Medical Center
Washington Regional Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations
Dr. Adam Harrell receives one of the first Pitt County Health Department COVID-19 vaccinations
Pitt County Health Department announces first COVID-19 vaccinations