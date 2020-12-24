Meal boxes available for children in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools is giving away meals to all children who need it this holiday season and it’s not just for students in Pitt County.

Meal boxes were already given out this past Monday but you will have another opportunity to grab one next Monday, December 28th.

The meal boxes cost nothing and are for children ages 1-18.

The boxes contain 7 breakfast meals and 7 lunch meals in order for children to eat every single day of the week, and every child also goes home with a gallon of milk.

Pitt County Schools says they wanted to make sure that while schools are out, there was still an opportunity for parents to get their children food if they need to.

“This is why we are here. This is why we choose our job of school nutrition worker employee is we love to see the smile on kids faces when they come through and get a meal from us. We know that it’s not just their tummies that we nourish but their brain and their heart and it just fills our hearts up and smiles when we get it back from them so we just appreciate being able to do this.”

The school system has been offering this service during the school year too, allowing for curbside pickup of lunches.

All the parent needs to pick up a meal box for their child is either the meal card they should have received during the school year, or just children with them in the car.

Again, PCS says children do not have to be enrolled students to receive a meal box.

Pitt County Schools says there are a few locations where this distribution is happening including: A.G. Cox Middle School, Eastern Elementary, Farmville Middle School, Wellcome Middle School and Wintergreen Intermediate.

Curbside pickup of the meal boxes will take place next Monday the 28th and the times are as follows:

A.G. Cox Middle: 12:30pm-1:30pm

Eastern Elementary: 10:00am-10:45am

Farmville Middle: 1:00pm-1:30pm

Wellcome Middle: 11:00am-12:00pm

Wintergreen Intermediate: 9:50am-10:30am

There are a limited number of meals available at each location.

PCS says the biggest turn out this past Monday was A.G. Cox Middle and Wintergreen Intermediate.

