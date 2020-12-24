Look At Those Lights: THE WINNERS

Congratulations to our winners!!

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Donnie and Susan Luper of Bridgeton

Tons of light decorate the property and ornaments are hung on the trees along the street. This is a drive-through display, so cars can drive through and look at the lights from the safety of their car. Candy canes line the driveway to guide you along and there is also see a nativity scene.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 3 Bridgeton (WITN)

RUNNER UP: Dale & Deborah Payne of Greenville

The center of the light display is a nativity with baby Jesus in the manger. The home has icicle lights lining the front and you are greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the front door. There are several deer in the yard and you can also see Santa riding in his sleigh delivering presents.

Look at Those Lights Option 5 Greenville (WITN)

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

