Advertisement

Look At Those Lights: THE WINNERS

WITN Look at Those Lights
WITN Look at Those Lights(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to our winners!!

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Donnie and Susan Luper of Bridgeton

Tons of light decorate the property and ornaments are hung on the trees along the street. This is a drive-through display, so cars can drive through and look at the lights from the safety of their car. Candy canes line the driveway to guide you along and there is also see a nativity scene.

Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 3 Bridgeton
Look at Those Lights 2020 Option 3 Bridgeton(WITN)

RUNNER UP: Dale & Deborah Payne of Greenville

The center of the light display is a nativity with baby Jesus in the manger. The home has icicle lights lining the front and you are greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the front door. There are several deer in the yard and you can also see Santa riding in his sleigh delivering presents.

Look at Those Lights Option 5 Greenville
Look at Those Lights Option 5 Greenville(WITN)

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

crabpotlogo

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
Person of interest in an Onslow County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Onslow County deputies looking for person of interest in drug investigation
STATE: Around one million gallons of hog waste spills into creek that feeds Trent River

Latest News

WITN Look at Those Lights
Look At Those Lights: The Finalists
WITN Look at Those Lights
Look At Those Lights choices for Friday 12/18
WITN Look at Those Lights
Look At Those Lights choices for Thursday 12/17
WITN Look at Those Lights
Look At Those Lights choices for Wednesday 12/16