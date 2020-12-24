Advertisement

Have you seen this man?

Morehead City Police Department needs your help finding Nicholas Salter
Nicholas Keith Salter
Nicholas Keith Salter
By Jessica Bobula
Dec. 24, 2020
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say 35-year-old Nicholas Keith Salter, who goes by both “Nick” and “Keith,” was caught on surveillance camera.

They say he is suspected of being involved in several car break-ins and stealing vehicles in Carteret and Craven counties. They say his criminal history includes home and business break-ins. They warn that he is dangerous, so you should not approach Salter or attempt to make contact with him. They ask that you contact Detective Franklin Rice at 252.726.3131, extension 133, or 252.726.1911. You can also call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous at 252.726.4636.

