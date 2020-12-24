Advertisement

Coronavirus hasn’t made last-minute shopping go away... it’s just different

Masks are required for last-minute Christmas shopping.
Masks are required for last-minute Christmas shopping.(KOLO)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coronavirus has changed a lot this year, but it hasn’t eliminated all those last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Many people are still a few gifts away from checking everyone off their list. It’s Christmas Eve, and the rush is underway... and the clock is ticking.

“It’s crazy out here!,” Christinen Bell said. “I’m on my break so this is like super, super last-minute.”

Many are scanning the shelves for gifts. What’s still left? That’s just another stress on top of everything else.

“This christmas and the whole coronavirus and all this, it’s just put a damper on a lot of different things,” Bell said.

Statewide mandates are limiting gatherings, which means a lot of people are shipping more gifts. With so many doing that same thing, it’s taking longer.

“I’ve ordered items back in the beginning of December, and it still won’t come in until next year,” said shopper Tiy-Lin Pizarro.

It’s even forcing some who bought online to buy again so they can have those items in time. And that’s not cheap.

“My family’s expensive!,” Pizarro said.

While some are still shopping around, others know exactly what they’re looking for.

“I got my dad some shoes and then I got my mom some Bath & Body Works,” said shopper Kuneshia Simmons.

Remember, if you do go into a store, the statewide mask mandate is in place. While some stores have masks to give you if you forget yours, others don’t.

Some larger stores like Lowe’s and T.J. Maxx are closed on Christmas Day, so if you need a last-minute gift, you’d better get out there!

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Person of interest in an Onslow County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Onslow County deputies looking for person of interest in drug investigation
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
STATE: Around one million gallons of hog waste spills into creek that feeds Trent River

Latest News

WITN Severe Weather Alert Day
Tornado Warning: Wayne County
The Rivera family lost their Rose Hill home Thursday morning because of an electrical short,...
Rose Hill family loses home in Christmas Eve morning fire
Kateo Harris Jr. and Nyati Garner turned themselves in to Roanoke Rapids Police on Dec. 23...
Suspects turn themselves in nearly 6 months after man’s death
WITN Look at Those Lights
Look At Those Lights: THE WINNERS