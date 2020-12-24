Coronavirus hasn’t made last-minute shopping go away... it’s just different

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coronavirus has changed a lot this year, but it hasn’t eliminated all those last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Many people are still a few gifts away from checking everyone off their list. It’s Christmas Eve, and the rush is underway... and the clock is ticking.

“It’s crazy out here!,” Christinen Bell said. “I’m on my break so this is like super, super last-minute.”

Many are scanning the shelves for gifts. What’s still left? That’s just another stress on top of everything else.

“This christmas and the whole coronavirus and all this, it’s just put a damper on a lot of different things,” Bell said.

Statewide mandates are limiting gatherings, which means a lot of people are shipping more gifts. With so many doing that same thing, it’s taking longer.

“I’ve ordered items back in the beginning of December, and it still won’t come in until next year,” said shopper Tiy-Lin Pizarro.

It’s even forcing some who bought online to buy again so they can have those items in time. And that’s not cheap.

“My family’s expensive!,” Pizarro said.

While some are still shopping around, others know exactly what they’re looking for.

“I got my dad some shoes and then I got my mom some Bath & Body Works,” said shopper Kuneshia Simmons.

Remember, if you do go into a store, the statewide mask mandate is in place. While some stores have masks to give you if you forget yours, others don’t.

Some larger stores like Lowe’s and T.J. Maxx are closed on Christmas Day, so if you need a last-minute gift, you’d better get out there!

