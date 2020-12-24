Christmas Eve services look a little different but much the same this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might be used to attending Christmas Eve church services every year, and like everything else, COVID has probably changed that.

Churches in our area have been making adjustments for months so that the faithful can still worship. Opendoor Church in Winterville decided to offer three services instead of one so those who wish to attend in person can do so safely.

“We’ve provided several services to give us the opportunity to have plenty of room for social distancing at all of our services,” said Michael Chandler, Executive Pastor of Communication at Opendoor.

The three services were held so that the church can maintain 50 percent capacity. They also streamed them online so no one at home was left out.

“When I think about Christmas, I think about family, Chandler said. “It’s awesome to be able to gather together as a church family. And even when we can’t do that in person, we’d love to be able to provide that online as well as just the heart of gathering together as a family.”

Laura Wiggins says gathering in person is better than online, but she feels a sense of community even at a distance.

“Gathering in person is just a more powerful presence of the Holy Spirit. It’s just that corporate worship, where everyone just comes together and it just – it just creates such an atmosphere where God’s presence is just so thick.”

In New Bern, Peletah Ministries has been exclusively online. While they’ve been apart – Pastor Dawn Baldwin Gibson says the congregation sticks together.

“These holidays have made it harder,” Dr. Gibson said. “But if we can help each other, we can be stronger through this, and that’s where our faith really comes into play. ... Community is not just the four walls of a building but it’s really about us coming together and supporting each other.”

