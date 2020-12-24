Advertisement

As all else, NC’s inauguration festivities derailed by COVID-19

North Carolina State Capitol Building
North Carolina State Capitol Building(National Park Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Public inauguration festivities for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other statewide elected officials will be subdued for the second time in a row.

The coronavirus pandemic means an open-air swearing-in ceremony and inaugural parade otherwise slated for early next month are canceled. Cooper’s executive orders restricting mass gatherings prevent them from happening.

Neither event happened four years ago due to an approaching winter storm. Cooper’s administration is now assembling a low-key televised event for Jan. 9  in which he and the other nine Council of State members can take their oaths.

The inaugural ball has also been postponed.

