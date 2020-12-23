Advertisement

Washington Regional Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Nurse Florence Reber, Washington Regional Medical Center
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina hospital administered its first vaccine to a long time nurse.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth says it received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Nurse Florence Reber, 76, was the first to receive the long-awaited protection against COVID-19.

We’re told that Reber has been with the hospital for 6 years and has been in the medical field since she was 19.

