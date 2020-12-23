Washington Regional Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina hospital administered its first vaccine to a long time nurse.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Plymouth says it received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Nurse Florence Reber, 76, was the first to receive the long-awaited protection against COVID-19.

We’re told that Reber has been with the hospital for 6 years and has been in the medical field since she was 19.

