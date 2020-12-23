VIDANT: Over 2,500 employees and providers have received COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says it has given thousands of vaccinations to its team members.

Officials say since Thursday, more than 2,500 of their employees and providers have been vaccinated.

We’re told that clinics are continuing daily for other employees and providers interested and eligible based on the CDC’s guidelines.

“While the vaccine offers great hope, COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and here in eastern North Carolina. It is vitally important that the community help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings,” the system said.

Vidant’s community testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It will be opening from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

