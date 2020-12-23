STATE: Around one million gallons of hog waste spills into creek that feeds Trent River

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after the state says a massive hog waste spill found its way into the Trent River.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental says that a structural failure of a hog lagoon at DC Mills Farm in Trenton resulted in the release of around one million gallons of untreated animal waste.

The agency learned of the spill on December 21st and says it immediately held an on-site inspection.

We’re told that all of the animal waste released from the failed lagoon reached Tuckahoe Creek which is around 300 feet from the lagoon.

The creek flows into the Trent River approximately 2.5 miles downstream.

Officials say the cause of the failure is being investigated and enforcement action to hold parties accountable will take place based on the results of the investigation.

The water is being monitored for environmental impacts.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.