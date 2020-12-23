Santa trades in sleigh for fire truck in Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and kids in Washington got a special visitor Tuesday.

Santa Claus made his way through Washington by a different kind of sleigh, a fire truck.

Residents stood outside and children waved at Santa as he was escorted on top of a fire truck with lights and sirens going.

Firefighters even handed out some Jr. firefighter hats and frisbees to the children.

Parents say they are grateful for this event, especially during the pandemic.

Tiffany Smith brought her kids to see Santa and says, “I think it was wonderful. I was telling my friend that they didn’t let covid 19 impact them by doing something for the children of our community and it was very heartfelt”

If you didn’t catch Santa Tuesday you can see him Wednesday if you’re in Washington. He’ll be making his rounds starting at Clifton Meadows at 11:00 am and he’ll also be heading to Manuel Drive, Iron Creek Drive, Steeplechase Drive, and Care-O-World throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.