Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to 13 years in prison

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang member has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after officials say he robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.

On Jan. 1, 2019, Emmanuel Morris, 25, ordered a pizza from a Dominos. When the driver arrived, Morris called the driver into the back yard. According to court documents, Morris held a loaded revolver and demanded the driver empty his pockets and lay on the ground.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Morris stole the driver’s cash, wallet and car. Then on Jan. 4, Greensboro Police arrested him after he was found in a stolen car with a stolen revolver under the passenger seat.

In May of 2019, he plead guilty in Guilford County Superior Court for possession of a firearm by a felon. Morris served a 10-month sentence before pleading guilty to his federal charges.

Officials say prior to the Jan. 1 robbery, Morris, a validated member of the Crips street gang, took part in several robberies in the Rocky Mount and Nashville area alongside other gang members. Charges are still pending in Nash County for those incidents.

