Advertisement

POLICE: Food truck stolen in Kinston

Police say the truck was stolen from the Mama’s y Papa’s restaurant on Rouse Road.
Kinston police say someone stole this food truck on Monday morning.
Kinston police say someone stole this food truck on Monday morning.(Kinston PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police want you to keep your eye out for a stolen food truck.

Officers say it was stolen from the Mama’s y Papa’s restaurant on Rouse Road at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say if you happen to see it or know who took it, call them at 252-939-3160 the KPD Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

A reward may be given to the person if their information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Several Eastern Carolina counties move to critical spread designation
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employee well being
Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown
Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary

Latest News

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week
Klaus and Hemlock are at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Pet of the Week: Hemlock and Klaus
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Chilly morning in the 30s Wednesday
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, December 23rd
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, December 23rd