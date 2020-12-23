POLICE: Food truck stolen in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police want you to keep your eye out for a stolen food truck.

Officers say it was stolen from the Mama’s y Papa’s restaurant on Rouse Road at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say if you happen to see it or know who took it, call them at 252-939-3160 the KPD Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

A reward may be given to the person if their information leads to an arrest.

