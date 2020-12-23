Plymouth man sentenced to 20-years for soliciting nude photos from 14-year-old girl over the internet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Plymouth man is headed to prison for 20-years after it was discovered he had a 14-year-old girl from Ohio send him nude photos by cellphone.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 22, 2018, a school guidance counselor in West Carollton, Ohio, discovered from another student that a 14-year-old girl had been communicating with and sending nude photos to an adult male who turned out to be 32-year-old Toby Painter.

The guidance counselor informed the victim’s mother, who contacted the West Carollton Police Department.

On the victim’s phone, investigators found chat history with someone labeled as “daddy” that included nude photographs of the victim. After the victim provided the name “Toby,” law enforcement identified the defendant Toby Painter based on Facebook contacts and photos exchanged on the phone.

During an interview, the victim stated that Painter sent her a friend request through SnapChat in December of 2017. After that, they began communicating on an internet-based chat application. The victim told Painter she was 14, and he told her he was 29. After the conversation turned sexual, Painter asked her to send him nude photographs, and she took and sent him approximately 10 nude photos of herself. He responded by sending her sexually explicit photographs.

Law enforcement reviewed the victim’s chat history with Painter. On her phone’s media drive, they recovered roughly a dozen images of herself that constituted child pornography, as well as three sexually explicit images of Painter. Local investigators then referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who confirmed Painter’s identity based on Facebook account and IP address records. Complete chat records confirmed that Painter had requested and received from the victim multiple images that constituted child pornography.

