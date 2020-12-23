Pitt County offers resources to struggling tenants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Countless resources have been made available over the last 10 months to those struggling as a result of the pandemic, but it doesn’t always work out.

Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced his plans to extend the moratorium on evictions through the month of January. That gives renters like Kelsey Best, who could have benefited from the HOPE Fund, another month to figure out what they’re going to do.

“They were willing to carry out my lease, and for some reason, the landlord rejected it,” said Best, who worked in aviation until being laid off as airlines grounded their flights.

Best rents with B&B Realty in Greenville. Company officials said they are not accepting payment from the HOPE Fund, a government fund for eviction prevention, because the contract would have stipulations. They weren’t specific about what those stipulations were.

“I’ve got two small kids. What am I supposed to do?” asked Best. “It’s just ridiculous because you have what you need, you’re a landlord, what’s the problem? You’re getting your payment.”

Best is looking for another solution to get rent paid before it’s too late. But the HOPE Fund and others like it remain valuable resources for many feeling the financial woes of COVID-19.

Tarnisha Hicks is the property manager at Boulevard West. She encourages her tenants to take advantage of those resources.

“We want to make sure that every resident understands if they’re facing financial difficulties that the government has put resources into play for them, so they don’t have to go through this alone,” she said. “What we need our residents to understand is that that is something that we definitely have to make sure that they do their work.”

She says while the first step to accepting help is often the hardest, it is worth it.

“Make the phone call. Go to the appointment. Get online. Tap into it, because what we don’t want to happen is a mass exodus. We don’t want anyone to be homeless.”

Career centers like NCWorks in Pitt County also exist to get people back in the workforce quickly and efficiently.

“If someone comes to the door, we don’t turn anyone away, because that could be me on the other side of that door,” said Callie Northern-Herring, manager of NCWorks Pitt County. “It’s because of their situation that we that we are here doing our jobs.”

“We’re not monsters,” said Hicks. “We’re not here to try to jeopardize your home. We’re not here to try to make you feel embarrassed about anything. We’re going through this pandemic together.”

