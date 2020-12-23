Advertisement

Pitt County Health Department announces first COVID-19 vaccinations

Dr. Adam Harrell receives one of the first Pitt County Health Department COVID-19 vaccinations
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department has administered its first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say the first shipment was received this morning.

Eric Griffin, Greenville’s Fire and Rescue chief, and Dr. Adam Harrell, an area dentist and chairman of the Pitt County Board of Health, were the first two to receive the vaccination at the health department.

Greenville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Griffin receives one of the first Pitt County Health...
The health department says it is working to schedule inoculations for additional first responders and public health workers.

We’re told that long-term care facilities have been contacted to assess their vaccination needs for staff and residents.

“The past several months have been a journey for us all. This vaccine may be the agent to extinguish the COVID-19 fire and put us on the road to end the COVID-19 virus,” said Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail in a press release.

