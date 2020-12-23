Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Hemlock and Klaus

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say they’re about six months old.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you want two loving kittens for Christmas, these might be your gifts!

Klaus and Hemlock are about six months old and brothers at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. Volunteers say they have beautiful eyes -- one golden and one green.

They are social and sweet, people-loving kittens.

We are still doing adoptions by appointment only, so interested adopters will need to send their Adoption Application into AdoptHSEC@gmail.com.

