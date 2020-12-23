Onslow County deputies looking for person of interest in drug investigation

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help figuring out who a person of interest is in one of their investigations.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes the man seen in these pictures.

Officials tell us they want to speak to the man in reference to a drug investigation from the Richlands area back in April of this year.

No other details were provided.

If you recognize the man, give the sheriff’s office a call at 910-455-3113.

