Advertisement

Onslow County deputies looking for person of interest in drug investigation

Person of interest in an Onslow County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Person of interest in an Onslow County Sheriff's Office investigation.(OCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for help figuring out who a person of interest is in one of their investigations.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes the man seen in these pictures.

Officials tell us they want to speak to the man in reference to a drug investigation from the Richlands area back in April of this year.

No other details were provided.

If you recognize the man, give the sheriff’s office a call at 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employee well being
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown

Latest News

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hold over 3,000 for another record high
In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor's headquarters in...
State awaits guidance for latest COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits
Nurse Florence Reber, Washington Regional Medical Center
Washington Regional Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccinations
prison cell
Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to 13 years in prison