New Bern woman accused of filing false insurance claims for medical visits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says a New Bern woman has been arrested and charged with six counts of insurance fraud and six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, all felonies.

Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse 55-year-old Cynthia Collins of obtaining $2,601.25 from Aflac for medical visits that did not occur.

According to the arrest warrants, most of the charges relate to filing discharge paperwork for visits to Carolina East Health System that did not happen. Another relates to a claim for an annual physical at the Craven County Health Department that did not occur and six follow-up visits to Coastal Children’s Clinic that did not occur, the warrants say.

The offenses happened between Oct. 30, 2016, and Aug. 21, 2018.

Special Agents along with Craven County deputies arrested Collins on Dec. 15. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.

