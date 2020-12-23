New Bern to host Annual New Year’s Eve Bear Drop virtually

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced the Annual New Year’s Bear Drop celebration will go virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Residents and visitors will still be allowed to view the bear in person at New Bern’s City Hall, though masks are mandatory and social distancing is strongly encouraged. The event begins at 6 p.m. to allow for everyone to attend and still get home safely ahead of the state’s stay-at-home order.

This year marks the city’s third Bear Drop.

“It has been such a tough year for everyone. We knew it would not be safe to host our New Year’s Eve block party, but we wanted to find a way to help people say goodbye to 2020 in a COVID-friendly way.”

A lighted bear will descend four stories from the historic clocktower and land on a lighted platform at midnight to ring in the new year.

“We hope everyone will stay safe this new year. We’ve made it easy to watch this annual event virtually - online or from your smartphone - so you don’t have to go out at all if you choose.”

The Bear Drop will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at 300 Pollock Street in New Bern.

