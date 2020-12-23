New Bern to host Annual New Year’s Eve Bear Drop virtually
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced the Annual New Year’s Bear Drop celebration will go virtual this year due to COVID-19.
Residents and visitors will still be allowed to view the bear in person at New Bern’s City Hall, though masks are mandatory and social distancing is strongly encouraged. The event begins at 6 p.m. to allow for everyone to attend and still get home safely ahead of the state’s stay-at-home order.
This year marks the city’s third Bear Drop.
A lighted bear will descend four stories from the historic clocktower and land on a lighted platform at midnight to ring in the new year.
The Bear Drop will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at 300 Pollock Street in New Bern.
