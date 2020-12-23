Advertisement

New Bern to host Annual New Year’s Eve Bear Drop virtually

New Bern 2019 New Year's Eve Bear Drop.
New Bern 2019 New Year's Eve Bear Drop.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced the Annual New Year’s Bear Drop celebration will go virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Residents and visitors will still be allowed to view the bear in person at New Bern’s City Hall, though masks are mandatory and social distancing is strongly encouraged. The event begins at 6 p.m. to allow for everyone to attend and still get home safely ahead of the state’s stay-at-home order.

This year marks the city’s third Bear Drop.

A lighted bear will descend four stories from the historic clocktower and land on a lighted platform at midnight to ring in the new year.

The Bear Drop will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at 300 Pollock Street in New Bern.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Several Eastern Carolina counties move to critical spread designation
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employee well being
Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown
Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary

Latest News

Greenville Fire and Rescue deliver presents to local grandmother.
Local grandmother gets a special Christmas surprise
Jones County Salvation Army brings Christmas Cheer through annual toy drive
Salvation Army spreading much-needed Christmas cheer in annual toy drive
The Clauses of Onslow County.
Onslow County parents trying to keep holiday season merry and bright amid pandemic
Salvation Army
Coronavirus pandemic puts strain on charities