Local grandmother gets a special Christmas surprise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Fire and Rescue Operation Santa Claus program wrapped up Tuesday with a surprise to one local woman and her grandchildren.

The fire department showed up at Charlie Brodie’s door and delivered Christmas presents for her grandchildren, hoping to bring some cheer after she had an accident.

“Charlene was in an accident about 2 weeks ago in Rocky Mount. The fire department actually had to come and cut her out of the floor where she fell through a weak floor so she’s had quite a traumatic experience and with all that going on they were unable to get the toys they needed for Christmas.”

And even though she had an accident a couple of weeks ago, preventing her from moving around much, she isn’t letting that keep her spirits down.

Operation Santa Claus has collected toys for the last 6 weeks to help thousands of families in the Pitt County area.

They partnered with the Salvation Army and Pitt County Schools to see who was in need.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said this year they had over $60,000 in donations, thousands of toys and several hundred coats.

Now many families, like Charlene’s have presents to open on Christmas morning.

“I cannot express and say but I’m very grateful and I know they are. I’m blessed, I’m very blessed. It’s just amazing to see them smile. That’s all I need to see. I don’t need anything else.”

“And that’s really what it’s all about this time of year. Giving back to the community. That’s what the true meaning of the season is. Actually reaching out and helping your neighbor.”

Operation Santa Claus has been an annual event here in Greenville for 32 years.

