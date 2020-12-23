Advertisement

Local grandmother gets a special Christmas surprise

Greenville Fire and Rescue deliver presents to local grandmother.
Greenville Fire and Rescue deliver presents to local grandmother.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Fire and Rescue Operation Santa Claus program wrapped up Tuesday with a surprise to one local woman and her grandchildren.

The fire department showed up at Charlie Brodie’s door and delivered Christmas presents for her grandchildren, hoping to bring some cheer after she had an accident.

And even though she had an accident a couple of weeks ago, preventing her from moving around much, she isn’t letting that keep her spirits down.

Operation Santa Claus has collected toys for the last 6 weeks to help thousands of families in the Pitt County area.

They partnered with the Salvation Army and Pitt County Schools to see who was in need.

Greenville Fire and Rescue said this year they had over $60,000 in donations, thousands of toys and several hundred coats.

Now many families, like Charlene’s have presents to open on Christmas morning.

Operation Santa Claus has been an annual event here in Greenville for 32 years.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Several Eastern Carolina counties move to critical spread designation
Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Jacksonville man headed to prison for assisting in preparation of false tax return
New Bern woman accused of filing false insurance claims for medical visits
Santa cruises Washington on a fire truck
Santa trades in sleigh for fire truck in Washington