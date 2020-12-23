Kinston giveaway recipients worry the second stimulus check won’t be enough

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A food giveaway and COVID-19 testing event in Kinston Tuesday helped give families a little relief ahead of Christmas.

Unfortunately, there will not be any stimulus checks to go along with the food for likely a few more weeks, which left some families in Kinston concerned.

The food at the giveaway was gone in less than two hours.

Some say it’s a testament to how great the need is in the community.

“It takes a relief off the family and says, ‘Ok, I don’t have to buy this,’” said Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.

And even knowing Congress passed a new relief package, Elaine Wiggins says the $600.00 stimulus check is not going to fix her issues.

“It’s still not enough. We need more to come in, even after Biden goes into office,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins had to put plans on hold.

“I was on my way to ECU to get my master’s degree,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says she’s also unemployed. She received one of the last food boxes.

“It is a blessing to be able to come through the lines and get those types of things,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins plans to pursue her degree when things go back to normal.

Mamie Jenkins was in line too and is grateful for the food and COVID-19 test. She says $600.00 will barely cover her grocery bills, let alone rent.

“If you’re on a fixed income, and you’re paying rent, and if your rent is $400.00 to $500.00, that $600.00 ain’t no good,” Jenkins said.

She says she’s disappointed in her government leaders.

“I know they can do more. If they quit fussing and fighting among themselves and think about the people that put them in office, then that will help, but, right now, you know what? If I had to do it again, half of the jokers I voted for I wouldn’t vote for,” Wiggins said.

And Mayor Don Hardy agrees the check is too little, which is why he hopes this giveaway helped.

“That’s definitely not enough so doing events like this will help out citizens even more so to add on to that $600.00,” Hardy said.

Organizers say they were able to test about 50 people for COVID-19 at the event. That was half as many people as their last Kinston event.

