Jim’s Forecast: Chilly morning in the 30s Wednesday

Wednesday

We’ll have a frosty start Wednesday morning with temp around 30° at sunrise. Clear skies and high pressure will warm temperatures to the 60 mark in the afternoon. As the next system approaches from the west, overnight temperatures Wednesday and into Thursday will only cool into the upper 40s.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

We will be on the warm side of a strong cold front approaching from the west on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will soar to near 71° Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds at 15-25+ mph. A line of heavy showers along with embedded thunderstorms are likely from late afternoon into Thursday night as the front moves through. Most areas will see around 1″ or rain with an isolated strong to severe storm possible from sunset to midnight. Temperatures will tumble behind the front as the rain exits late Thursday night. By sunrise Christmas morning temps will be around 32° with afternoon highs struggling to exceed 40° despite mostly sunny skies. Gusty north winds will keep it feeling 10° colder throughout Christmas Day.

Saturday and Sunday

Cold high pressure will settle in over the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine, but little in the way of a warm up. Temps out the door Saturday morning will likely bottom out in the frigid low 20s inland to upper 20s on the coast. Highs will go from the mid 40s Saturday to the upper 40s Sunday with another hard freeze likely Saturday night as temp fall to the mid 20s.