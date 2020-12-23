Advertisement

Jacksonville man headed to prison for assisting in preparation of false tax return

(KTUU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $637,000.00.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Gene Hersholt Williamson, II, operated a tax return preparation business out of Jacksonville between 2012 and 2018.

Prosecutors say Williamson fraudulently inflated his clients’ claimed refunds by reporting fictitious Schedule C businesses on his clients’ returns. If clients had minimal income, Williamson created a fraudulent Schedule C business for them, reporting additional income in order to maximize the claimed earned income tax credit. If, however, clients had substantial wage income, Williamson created fraudulent businesses with significant expenses to reduce their income, qualifying them to receive earned income tax credit. Williamson received 10% of the refunds for his services. To conceal his involvement in the scheme, Williamson did not list himself as the paid return preparer on any returns he prepared.

In addition to preparing false tax returns for clients, Williamson filed false tax returns for himself for 2012-2017. In all Williamson’s misconduct resulted in a tax loss to the IRS of over $550,000.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Eastern Carolina counties have moved into critical spread designation.
COVID-19: Several Eastern Carolina counties move to critical spread designation
Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
Trump suggests he will not sign COVID relief bill unless Americans get $2,000 stimulus checks
New Bern woman accused of filing false insurance claims for medical visits
Santa cruises Washington on a fire truck
Santa trades in sleigh for fire truck in Washington
Plymouth man sentenced to 20-years for soliciting nude photos from 14-year-old girl over the internet