Gardner scores 21 to lead the ECU men past Tulane, 68-58

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 10 rebounds as East Carolina beat Tulane 68-58 on Tuesday inside Minges Coliseum.

Brandon Suggs had 14 points for East Carolina (7-1, 1-1 AAC). J.J. Miles added 13 points and Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

“Our defense was good early,” said ECU head coach Joe Dooley. “We were able to get some stops. Got in a little bit of an offensive rhythm to start the second half and got a little bit of a lead. I think our guys, for the most part, did a good job of following the game plan. For the most part, I was happy with our defensive effort, and we did some good things offensively.”

Jaylen Forbes had 16 points for the Green Wave (5-2, 0-2 AAC). Gabe Watson added 14 points.

“I’m a patient guy, I’m an unselfish guy and my team is winning, that’s the main thing,” said Jayden Gardner. “We were up by seven and the game just came to me slowly. Some nights you’re going to start off strong and some nights you’re going to start off in the second half and my half was the second half, but we were winning and at the end of the day it’s just about getting the W and being there for my teammates and executing really well.”

Next up: The Pirates play at Wichita State on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

