WITN Sports Spotlight: Lashonda Monk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on ECU women’s basketball senior guard Lashonda Monk!

Monk scored 12 points in the Pirates’ win over Tulane on Tuesday inside Minges Coliseum.

On Monday, Monk was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points in a pair of victories at SMU and Cincinnati.

It’s the first Player of the Week honor in Monk’s storied career at ECU.

In the Pirates’ 74-67 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, Monk scored a career-high 32 points to go along with six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

“Monk played like a first-team all-conference player,” head coach Kim McNeill said following the victory over the Bearcats. “That’s the expectation we have from her every game.”

Earlier in the week, the Greensboro native tallied 13 points, five assists and six steals in ECU’s 50-46 comeback win over SMU in Dallas.

Monk has helped the Pirates start conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the AAC prior to the 2014-15 season.

Also of note, Monk is the only D-I women’s basketball player to log a game this season with at least 30 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

