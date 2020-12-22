Two charged following attempted robbery at Jacksonville Food Lion

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman are facing charges after an attempted robbery at a Jacksonville grocery store.

Jacksonville Police say officers responded to the Food Lion at 861 Piney Green Road on Monday for a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that Benjamin Freer, 41, of Wilmington, handed an employee a note telling them to put $2,000 into a bag he handed her.

Officials say that Freer left in a vehicle that was driven to the front of the store.

A description led to the vehicle being stopped by an officer.

Freer is charged with attempted common law robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

Gillian Cunningham, 45, of Wilmington, was also arrested and charged by police with obtaining property by false pretense, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen property. She was also served with a warrant out of Wake County.

Freer is being held on a $23,000 dollar bond while Cunningham was given a $20,000 bond.

