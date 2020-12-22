Advertisement

Planned power outage in Chowan, Perquimans County

Power Outage
Power Outage(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A planned power outage will affect areas of Chowan and Perquimans counties Tuesday.

Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation is conducting an outage to bring a new substation online and perform maintenance.

The outage will impact the majority of members in Chowan County, as well as some in Perquimans County. People who live along Highway 17 South of Snug Harbor Road and the portion of Snug Harbor Road between Highway 17 and Pender Road will be impacted. Members who live in the Burnt Mill Road, Hopewell Road and Bear Swamp Road areas will also be affected.

The West Albemarle Substation will serve as a transmission facility that will feed the existing Edenton Substation. It will also feed the future Bethel Substation, which is expected to be completed in the next couple of years, and the future substation in Chowan County that will replace the existing Edenton Substation.

The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and last about 5 hours.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
How to beat the holiday blues during the COVID-19 pandemic
Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary
Macon County Sheriff's Office
Macon County Sheriff’s Office deemed COVID-19 cluster