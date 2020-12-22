Planned power outage in Chowan, Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A planned power outage will affect areas of Chowan and Perquimans counties Tuesday.

Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation is conducting an outage to bring a new substation online and perform maintenance.

The outage will impact the majority of members in Chowan County, as well as some in Perquimans County. People who live along Highway 17 South of Snug Harbor Road and the portion of Snug Harbor Road between Highway 17 and Pender Road will be impacted. Members who live in the Burnt Mill Road, Hopewell Road and Bear Swamp Road areas will also be affected.

The West Albemarle Substation will serve as a transmission facility that will feed the existing Edenton Substation. It will also feed the future Bethel Substation, which is expected to be completed in the next couple of years, and the future substation in Chowan County that will replace the existing Edenton Substation.

The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and last about 5 hours.

