Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cool on Tuesday

Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunshine and a breezy west wind will with us Tuesday afternoon. Highs will sit at or slightly above average, reaching the mid to upper 50s Tuesday to near 60° Wednesday. Overnight lows will flirt with freezing Tuesday night, however the warmer Wednesday air will hold lows in the upper 40s Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

We will be on the warm side of a strong cold front approaching from the west on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will soar to near 70° Thursday afternoon with gusty south winds. A line of heavy showers along with a few thunderstorms are likely from late afternoon into Thursday night as the front moves through. Temperatures will tumble behind the front as the rain exits late Thursday night. By sunrise Christmas morning temps will be around 32° with afternoon highs struggling to exceed 40° despite mostly sunny skies. Gusty north winds will keep it feeling 10° colder throughout Christmas Day.

Saturday and Sunday

Cold high pressure will settle in over the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine, but little in the way of a warm up. Temps out the door Saturday morning will likely bottom out in the frigid low 20s inland to upper 20s on the coast. Highs will go from the mid 40s Saturday to the upper 40s Sunday with another hard freeze likely Saturday night as temp fall to the mid 20s.