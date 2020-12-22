New Bern High School football team to hand out free meals on Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern High School football team is hoping to spread a little holiday cheer this week by making sure that their community is well fed. On Monday coaches from the team began doing prep work to feed 350 to 400 people on Tuesday.

The team is going to be handing out barbecue turkey dinners with all of the sides to go along with it. Leaders say they wanted to take a moment and give back to the community that has supported their football players.

Coach Kevin Reese says, “It’s about giving back. It’s about being able to show the people that you play for, the community where you live that you care, and that’s the biggest takeaway is that they have to learn that they have to take care of their community.”

The meals will be served drive-thru style to help protect against COVID-19 and only a small number of players will be present to ensure that proper social distancing is in place. Coach Reese says these meals were made possible with the help of a local Food Lion who donated 6 of the 13 turkeys they are serving up.

The meals are free and the team says they welcome anyone in the community to stop by and grab a meal between 12-2 pm at New Bern High School at 4200 Academic Drive.

