Nash County schools delay face-to-face learning in January

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another school board in the east is opting to delay in-person classes for the next school semester.

During an emergency meeting this morning the Nash Board of Education voted to delay the start of face-to-face instruction until January 25th.

A press release says that the decision was made in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Staff and student safety is always our primary concern. Seeing the impact the Thanksgiving Holiday had on COVID-19 metrics, the decision to delay reopening schools to allow for a two week time period between the Christmas Holiday and bringing students back for face to face instruction was our wisest course of action,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Ellis.

In-person instruction was supposed to begin on January 11th.

Carteret County schools are delaying face-to-face learning as well in January.

More details from the Nash County school system:

In-person instruction, originally slated to begin for students on January 11th has been delayed two weeks, beginning on Monday, January 25, 2021 with a blended model of instruction. This change means all students will begin second semester instruction in Plan C: Remote Learning. Nash County Public School students on the Traditional Calendar begin online instruction on January 6, 2021. The district’s comprehensive and innovative high school students (CITI High and Nash Rocky Mount Early College) begin online instruction on January 5, 2021.

All students in prekindergarten through grade 13 who chose the option of face-to-face instruction will transition to Plan B: Blended Learning with Track 1 students beginning in person instruction on Monday, January 25, 2021 and Track 2 students beginning in person instruction on Monday, February 1, 2021. Under Plan B, families have the option of choosing to remain on the virtual track or attending school for face-to-face learning Monday through Thursday every other week.

