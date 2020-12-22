Advertisement

Macon County Sheriff’s Office deemed COVID-19 cluster

Macon County Sheriff's Office
Macon County Sheriff's Office(Macon County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) - Health officials in North Carolina have designated a sheriff’s office as a COVID-19 cluster after six members of the department staff tested positive.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Macon County Health Department reported the tests results in a Facebook post on Friday.

The health department says the sheriff’s office is aware of the exposure and are being contacted for testing.

Officials say anyone who came within six feet of an infected employee for 10 minutes or longer is at risk. The sheriff’s office shared the health department’s report on its Facebook page, but declined to comment.

