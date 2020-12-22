Advertisement

Local business prepares for relief bill, economy professor shares predictions

By Tresia Bowles and Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Congress is set to approve an agreement on another pandemic relief bill including not only a stimulus check but help for people without jobs and small businesses.

However, this package is offering less than the first in many aspects. One local business is just hoping for some help this go-round.

The relief bill would send out $600.00 dollar stimulus checks and help with unemployment, rental and food assistance, vaccine funding, and more.

However, ECU chair of the economics department Haiyong Liu says what it doesn’t include is state funding.

“If they want to provide additional stimulus assistance to the local economy, they are on their own. And they have to use their own tax revenues or operating budget,” Liu said.

Liu says it specifically highlights minority-owned and very small businesses.

“It’s also very direct, targeted approach to giving the boost to the small businesses. We’re talking about like a mom-and-pop shop.”

Annell George-McLawhorn, the owner of Half Moon Marketplace, in Snow Hill, says the first stimulus package didn’t give her as many benefits.

“The first package that came through, the package was really designed... when it said small businesses, it wasn’t really designed for what I might call tiny or micro-businesses,” McLawhorn said.

McLawhorn says she was able to receive a loan with the first bill, but not forgivable money for her business.

“I’m hoping that there be will some funds available that are forgivable—not just loans,” McLawhorn said.

And Liu says though the package is smaller, every little bit helps.

“It’s, kind of, slower and delayed,” Liu said, “but I think the impact will be felt right away.”

Still, it could be two weeks or more before the Treasury can get these stimulus checks out to people.

Liu suggests if you can, support local businesses with the extra money to boost the local economy.

