Jacksonville Mall owner completes financial restructuring

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The owner of the Jacksonville Mall has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 following an expedited process.

PREIT says it now has access to up to $130 million of new capital to support its operations and strategic priorities.

PREIT says Jacksonville Mall remains a strong retail hub with 96% of space leased this holiday season.

