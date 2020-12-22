Advertisement

Jacksonville Mall owner completes financial restructuring

Mall reopening more stores
Mall reopening more stores(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The owner of the Jacksonville Mall has completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 following an expedited process.

PREIT says it now has access to up to $130 million of new capital to support its operations and strategic priorities.

PREIT says Jacksonville Mall remains a strong retail hub with 96% of space leased this holiday season.

