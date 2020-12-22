Advertisement

How to beat the holiday blues during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Liz Bateson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but in 2020, it can feel like there’s not much to celebrate.

As your holiday plans are cancelled or altered because of the pandemic, Dr. Ashley Britton, an assistant clinical professor at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine, is reminding us all to be compassionate to ourselves and others.

Britton says the holiday blues are heightened this year because of increased levels in anxiety and depression caused by the pandemic. Many have experienced loss and isolation this year, which can take a greater toll during the holiday season.

If you notice changes in your sleep, appetite, lack of motivation, increased irritability, social withdrawal or poorer focus. memory, you may be experiencing the holiday blues. If your symptoms persist into the spring, but alleviate once the sun sticks around longer, you may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder.

To manage these feelings, Britton suggests setting realistic goals for yourself and to pace yourself. She says you should prioritize important activities, work on being present and to spend time with loved ones.

If you need to talk to someone, you can call any of the following crisis lines:

· Local Crisis Line: 252-413-1637

· Real Crisis Center: 252-758-4357

· Mobile Crisis 24 Hr X 7 Days A Week 1-866-437-1821

· Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Power Outage
Planned power outage in Chowan, Perquimans County
Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary
Macon County Sheriff's Office
Macon County Sheriff’s Office deemed COVID-19 cluster