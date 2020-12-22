Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Rare vaccine injury claims steered to obscure federal office
As Dr. Fauci receives the COVID vaccine, there are concerns a mutated form of the virus is in...
Virus mutation likely in the US
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Connecticut's governor reacts to news that President-elect Joe Biden picked Miguel Cardona as...
Conn. governor congratulates Miguel Cardona on his education secretary pick