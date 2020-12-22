Advertisement

ECU’s Monk named AAC Player of the Week

Lashonda Monk ECU
Lashonda Monk ECU(ECU Athletics (Custom credit) | ECU Athletics)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – ECU senior guard Lashonda Monk has been named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points in a pair of victories at SMU and Cincinnati, the league announced Monday.

It’s the first Player of the Week honor in Monk’s storied career at ECU.

In the Pirates’ 74-67 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, Monk scored a career-high 32 points to go along with six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

“Monk played like a first-team all-conference player,” head coach Kim McNeill said following the victory over the Bearcats. “That’s the expectation we have from her every game.” 

Earlier in the week, the Greensboro native tallied 13 points, five assists and six steals in ECU’s 50-46 comeback win over SMU in Dallas.

Monk has helped the Pirates start conference play 2-0 for the first time since joining the AAC prior to the 2014-15 season.

Also of note, Monk is the only D-I women’s basketball player to log a game this season with at least 30 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Pirates return to action Tuesday at noon when they welcome Tulane to Minges Coliseum.

