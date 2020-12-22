ECU women remain unbeaten in AAC play, top Tulane 72-64

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – For the first time since joining the AAC, the ECU women’s basketball team improved to 3-0 in league play after picking up its fourth straight victory 72-64 over Tulane Tuesday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/22/womens-basketball-ecu-downs-tulane-to-remain-unbeaten-in-aac-play.aspx

ECU Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X19if3-b8o8&feature=emb_title

The Pirates are now 5-3 overall and 3-0 in American Athletic Conference competition. They also now have three straight wins over the Green Wave.

“Tulane is a really good team, so we knew we had our hands full,” head coach Kim McNeill said. “They can shoot it. They have good guards and versatile players, so we needed to be really sound defensively. I can’t say enough about my team. I am so proud of them. I am hard on them sometimes but that’s because I know how good we can be.”

Taniyah Thompson finished the game with a season-best 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field. She was one of four Pirate players to score in double figures as Sierra DaCosta, Lashonda Monk and Maddie Moore netted 18, 12 and 10 points respectively.

“The last 72 hours have been very challenging mentally,” McNeill added. “For us to go on the road and get a win at Cincinnati, then return home and have less than 24 hours to prepare for a really good team that runs a lot of stuff and come out with a win makes me really proud heading into Christmas Break.”

Next up: ECU won’t return to the court until the new year, when the Pirates travel to Tampa Saturday, Jan. 2, for an American Athletic Conference matchup against USF at the Yuengling Center.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.