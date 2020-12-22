ECU baseball ranked No. 16 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll

Collegiate Baseball | Preseason Poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – ECU baseball picked up its first preseason national ranking of the 2021 season after be selected as No. 16 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, the publication announced Monday morning.

The Pirates posted a 13-4 record a year ago before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECU returns 27 players, including AAC all-conference selections Tyler Smith and Jake Kuchmaner.

Full ECU Preview: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/21/ecu-garners-no-16-ranking-by-collegiate-baseball.aspx

