Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who deputies say fired a shotgun in his home while hallucinating on drugs about an imaginary burglary has been charged with child abuse.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday statement John-Michael Coppola fired while his newborn child was at the Mooresville home. Officials say 27-year-old Coppola and the child’s mother, Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm, were using meth and marijuana.

Deputies found both of them “impaired’' when they arrived at the home for a welfare check. Wilhelm was also charged with child abuse and a $7,500 bond has been set for the couple.

It was not immediately clear if they have an attorney to comment on their behalf.

