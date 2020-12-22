Advertisement

Deputies: North Carolina man shoots up family home hallucinating a burglary

(KBTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man who deputies say fired a shotgun in his home while hallucinating on drugs about an imaginary burglary has been charged with child abuse.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday statement John-Michael Coppola fired while his newborn child was at the Mooresville home. Officials say 27-year-old Coppola and the child’s mother, Kaylee Brianna Wilhelm, were using meth and marijuana.

Deputies found both of them “impaired’' when they arrived at the home for a welfare check. Wilhelm was also charged with child abuse and a $7,500 bond has been set for the couple.

It was not immediately clear if they have an attorney to comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
Executive Order allows for to-go or delivery sales for mixed beverages
Rep. Murphy says he can’t vote on COVID relief bill due to family matter
Ambulance
North Carolina boy dies after accidental BB gun shooting
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Power Outage
Planned power outage in Chowan, Perquimans County
How to beat the holiday blues during the COVID-19 pandemic
Macon County Sheriff's Office
Macon County Sheriff’s Office deemed COVID-19 cluster