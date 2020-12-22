Advertisement

Club 519 in Greenville sues Governor Cooper over continued shutdown

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The owners of Club 519 in Greenville filed a lawsuit Monday challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s shutdown orders, calling them discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“The governor’s executive orders allowed bars in restaurants and hotels — as well as bottle shops, breweries, cideries, distilleries, meaderies, and wineries — to reopen in May, yet Club 519 is still closed,” said Jessica Thompson, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. Fortunately for the Waldrons, the North Carolina Constitution prohibits this unequal burden on the fundamental right to earn a living and guarantees the separation of powers in the state.”

The lawsuit says owners, “Crystal and Kenneth Waldron have spent more than 18 years making Club 519 a popular fixture in Greenville, especially among the locals; but if they don’t reopen soon, they will be forced to close their doors forever and lose their primary source of income.”

Among other things, the lawsuit seeks temporary and preliminary injunctions against enforcing the shutdown.

You can read the entire lawsuit by clicking on the link below.

Club 519 Lawsuit Against Governor Cooper

