Booze It & Lose it campaign underway in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The holiday season is underway and the NC Highway Patrol is working to make the roads as safe as possible.

It kicked off its 2020 holiday Booze It and Lose It campaign last Monday. It will run through January 3rd.

Highway Patrol says there have been fewer people on the road so far this holiday season but still have just as many wrecks.

NC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brad Taylor says, “There is a lot of inclement weather and it is very important to plan ahead, obey the speed limits. It is also important everyone should wear your seatbelts because we are seeing an increase in restraint fatalities this year, close to 20 percent opposed to what it was last year,”

Highway Patrol says if you do happen to see a drunk driver to call star HP to report a violation.

