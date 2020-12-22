As Vidant Health system capacity hovers around 92%, concern is high for employees well being

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina surpass 3,000, the president of Vidant Medical Center says their system is above 90% capacity.

Brian Floyd, Vidant Medical Center president, says that there are 165 patients being treated for COVID-19 across the Vidant Health system. That’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients they’ve seen.

Those patients as well as others receiving elective procedures and other care have pushed the capacity of the hospital system to somewhere around 92%, Floyd said.

The hospital system says that capacity typically will run that high this time of year but the added danger comes with the potential for health care workers being sidelined because of the virus

“Knowing that we are busy going into the holidays, knowing that there’s a lot of patients in need and we are seeing the surge of coronavirus patients coming into the hospital does concern us that after Christmas those numbers will go up, usually a week or so after people have visited with others. Which is what we saw at Thanksgiving. So, given that we’re starting off at a place with a much higher percent prevalence of coronavirus it does worry us that after there’s going to be a large surge,” Floyd said.

The hospital head said that the system has made contingency plans as to what they would do to make as many available beds as they can to take care of patients. But those plans depend on the health of their workforce.

“But those contingency plans are a herculean effort in the hopes that our team members themselves aren’t the ones who are going to be sick. So, I just can’t impress upon all of us to do our part. Help Vidant Health be able to fulfill our mission to take care of people here in eastern North Carolina after this holiday season by just simply wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay apart from each other,” Floyd said.

Employee vaccination efforts began at Vidant last week.

