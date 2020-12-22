24,500 NC health care workers vaccinated so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Hospitals across the state started receiving the covid-19 vaccine last week and today state health officials say so far, 24,500 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Here in the east, the most vaccinations have been administered in Pitt County at just over 1,200, followed by Carteret County at 390.

These numbers only include health care workers as the federal government is managing vaccinations in long term care facilities.

The state hopes to add those figures when they update the vaccination numbers each week.

